Youngboy Never Broke Again is at the top of the Billboard charts this week. His new project 38 Baby 2 landed at #1 on the charts with 67,000 album equivalent sales in its debut week according to Billboard.

The “Win Your Love” rapper knocked DaBaby’s Blame it on Baby album out of the top spot and into the #2 position on the charts. This is Youngboy’s second number 1 album. His first was AI Youngboy 2 which dropped in October 2019.

The 17-track LP is light on features with only DaBaby and Sherhonda Gaulden listed as collaborators. This album is the 20-year-old rapper’s second release in 2020. His first release of the new decade, Still Flexin, Still Steppin dropped in February. Last week SFST held the 38 spots on the Billboard 200.