Netflix’s Tiger King docu-series made Joe Exotic the star he always wanted to be. Variety reports that an eight-episode series centered around Exotic is being produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios, and Nicolas Cage will star as Joe.

The series is based on the Texas Monthly article “Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild,” by Leif Reigstad. It will show how the outlandish zookeeper fought to keep his park open while losing his mind.

This role marks Cage’s first regular television role. The veteran actor received nods for his work in movies like Leaving Las Vegas and Adaption.

But now Nicholas Cage is coming to the small screen to bring another life to the latest viral sensation.

