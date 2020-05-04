The city of Miami has lost one of their sports icons today.

The Miami Dolphins confirmed on Monday morning that their franchise icon died peacefully at his home.

The Miami Dolphins are saddened to announce that Head Coach Don Shula passed away peacefully at his home this morning. pic.twitter.com/MKAtXFA4zd — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 4, 2020

“Don Shula was the patriarch of the Miami Dolphins for 50 years,” the Dolphins said in a statement. “He brought the winning edge to our franchise and put the Dolphins and the city of Miami in the national sports scene. Our deepest thoughts and prayers go out to Mary Anne along with his children Dave, Donna, Sharon, Anne and Mike.”

A native of a small town in Ohio who became a coaching legend in South Florida, Shula spent more than four decades in the NFL, in one capacity or another.

Shula led Miami to two Super Bowl victories, including when his 1972 Dolphins went undefeated. That team was the only one in NFL history to go undefeated through the regular and postseason.

Out of the 33 years of being a head coach in the NFL, Shula only had two losing seasons.

Shula was named into the NFL Hall Of Fame in 97, in his first year of eligibility.