Quarterbacks have been the talk of the NFL during this offseason. Now that former Cincinnati Bengals QB, Andy Dalton has a home with the Dallas Cowboys another question arises.

Does Dalton become the backup to Dak Prescott in Dallas or nah? The current starting QB, Prescott has yet to accept a franchise offer valued at over $31 million.

“I think the Cowboys cave.”@fishsports has the latest on contract talks between Dallas and Dak Prescott https://t.co/i1CzBSfzoO pic.twitter.com/jWtChZc45U — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 26, 2020

Presumably, there have been other things clouding football in Dak’s world such as the sudden passing of his brother, Jace Prescott.

However, until Prescott accepts the one-year offer, the Cowboys can cancel it and him from Dallas. Makes Andy Dalton’s one-year deal hit different.

With a base value of $3 million that could be worth up to $7 million according to reports, Dalton gives Dallas an interesting advantage. If owner/G.M. Jerry Jones were to rescind the franchise tender and make Dalton the Dallas starter, he would save over $20 million.

Calm down Cowboys nation, that situation is highly improbable. However, Jerry Jones is a strategist’s strategist so no clear advantage can be overlooked.

Also, coach Mike McCarthy is an X factor. He has no history with Prescott who just closed out the Jason Garrett coaching era. Before Prescott hit free agency last month, Dallas put their franchise tag on him. This meant that no other team was allowed to sign him.

However, with Prescott still not feeling the length of the contract, a reported 5 or more years with $33 million guaranteed. A non-exclusive tag would have paid him $28 million but opened the door to other teams making counteroffers with long-term deals.

This has been a year of major overhauls. Tom Brady exiting the Patriots that he made into the Hall of Fame organization we all know. For Tampa Bay, this was amazing and the return of Rob Gronkowski makes for instant advantages.

The Saints picked up former Tampa Bay QB, Jameis Winston, and Teddy Bridgewater went to the Carolina Panthers and Cam Newton still has no home.

The starting jobs are set for most teams, and with the Patriots and the Jaguars as the only two teams not set in the QB spot, it’s not likely Prescott walks.

But will another team make a move for Prescott? Not likely but the longer it takes, the more Andy Dalton can decide how bad he wants it in Dallas.