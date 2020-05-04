Airlines have adjusted their policies in preparation for when the thousands of grounded airplanes will be back into traveling rotation. Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly believes that time to take flight has now arrived.



Kelly appeared on CBS’s Face the Nation and was asked if he thinks it is ok for people to return to planes to travel. After agreeing it was safe, Kelly would state “We’re doing everything possible to encourage people to come back and fly.”



New procedures for the airline include “very deep cleanings” along with all customers and employees are required to wear face masks. Flights will also no longer be booked at capacity, an effort to encourage social distancing.



“We’re doing everything we can to make it as safe as humanly possible,” he said. “I don’t think the risk on an airplane is any greater risk than anywhere else.”



You can see the clip below.

