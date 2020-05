Salute Me or Shoot Me 7, the 11 track project is the latest from Waka who during this time of quarantine felt motivated to put more of his focus back into the music. A veteran in the game, the hip-hop heavyweight comes out swinging bringing back that classic sound as he gears up to celebrate the 10 year anniversary of his debut album Flockaveli which dropped in October 2010 birthing hit singles “No Hands” ft Wale and Roscoe Dash, “O Let’s Do It,” and “Hard In The Paint.”

