These quarantine times are bringing more content to Hip-Hop fans, that’s including Smoke DZA’s Independent Thinking. The latest episode features Westside Gunn who is fresh off his Pray for Paris album and already scheming on the future.



With Hitler Wears Hermes 7 dropping in November, it sounds like the eighth edition is on the way. While the tape series has gone through numerous editions, Gunn reveals the covers are always complicated.



“Some of the Hitler covers – they were just like, ‘Yeah, we can’t rock with the cover,'” Gunn said in response to potential flack for the series. “I think I explained it so many times that it was just clear. Like, I’m not around here on no skinhead sh*t talking about ‘Heil Hitler’ with military boots tied to my knees. Y’all know the vibe. It’s a spin-off of The Devil Wears Prada.



“It’s not like I’m wildin’ with the Hitler sh*t. It’s a title, and I’m coming out with part VIII this year. If it was that bad, it wouldn’t be eight of them.”



Additional plans for what’s coming next include Gunn getting ready for his Shady release and wanting to link with Run the Jewels. Gunn says he would hope to release two more projects by August.



But why is he going so hard? He wants to retire.



“I’m just rapping right now as much as possible,” Gunn said. “I’m going to get me a pretty as horse and ride that mother fucker all the way to Hawaii.”

You can see the full interview below.