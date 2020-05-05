What may have started off as funny may have just put an Australian painter on thin ice with New York rapper 50 Cent. Over the last few weeks, an Australian street artist has been gaining recognition after painting murals of the New York rapper as other famous celebrities. 50 has been transformed into Mike Pence, Taylor Swift, Kim Jung-Un, Donald Trump, and the latest, Tekashi 69.

Since the start of the paintings, 50 Cent has reposted the murals showing his support for the Australian artist’s remarkable talent. Following the last mural, the Australian artist might have just got himself taken off of Fif’s nice list. “I’m sick of this sh*t, he think i can’t find his a** in australia,” Fiddy wrote on his Instagram. “I’m a have a knot put right on his f*cking head.”

Clearly, the Australian painter hasn’t been keeping up with the relationship status between the two, since Tekashi has been released from jail on racketeering charges.

In a recent interview with Big Boy, 50 mentioned that him and the “Fefe” rapper will most likely never work together again. “I wouldn’t work with him. What it is, is it’s just against the way I grew up,” he stated. Even though 50 shut down any possible thoughts of the two coming back together, 50 did mention that he understands why Tekashi 69 broke the street code against former Trey Blood gang members.

With all of that information taken into consideration … It probably would’ve been best to avoid the Tekashi Fif Nine painting. What do you think the Australian painter, who goes by LUSHUX, will paint 50 as next?