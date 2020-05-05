Chance the Rapper will show love to teachers with “The Twilight Awards,” a special award show that will recognize teachers for their daily efforts.



The awards will be through three live broadcasts on Instagram, which will be where Chance surprise the teachers with supplies, donations, and more on behalf of Box Tops for Education in order to continue to support the education of children. Teachers were elected by showing dedication, originality, and creativity in helping their students.



Box Tops for Education has allowed families to earn cash for schools for 20 years, supporting over 70,000 schools with over $900 million for supplies, field trips and more. The Twilight Awards will allow for Chance to donate $300,000 directly to 10 deserving teachers and schools in need on behalf of Box Tops for Education.



“The Twilight Awards” will be broadcast live on Instagram at 7 p.m. CST on May 6, 7, and 8, 2020.

