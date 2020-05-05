Chris Brown is gifting fans with a collab mixtape for his birthday in less than 24 hours. Breezy and Young Thug first made the unanticipated announcement last week. It went from surprise to highly anticipated in a matter of seconds. Following successful years with their previous albums, (INDIGO and So Much Fun) and its hit single “No Guidance,” CB is showing that the music never stops.

Now the INDIGO crooner is ready to deliver another project to his fans. Chris Brown is no stranger to collaboration mixtapes. He has done a number of projects with Tyga including the Fan of A Fan: Album and was rumored to have an R&B tape with Cash Money singer, Jacquees. There is no telling the release, but it certainly sparked an interest. Tomorrow will be dedicated to Slime and B and a celebration of CB’s birthday.

Chris Brown just posted the tracklist for his and Young Thug’s ‘Slime & B’ that is dropping tonight pic.twitter.com/LPBuJxMpQF — THUGGER DAILY ひ (@ThuggerDaily) May 4, 2020

Although Cinco De Mayo will not be conventional this year, celebrate it with new music from Chris Brown and Young Thug.