D Smoke made his debut on Netflix’s Hip Hop competition series Rhythm + Flow and impressed Cardi B, Chance The Rapper, T.I., and viewers with his bilingual lyrical prowess.

The Inglewood native released his debut project Black Habit via EMPIRE and now the visuals for “Lights On” featuring his brother, SiR, is here and it’s lit.

Issa Rae went from awkward Black girl to gun-wielding stripper in the music video. D Smoke told Variety that he wanted to show the different layers of the strip club. “We wanted to tell a story without bias, that simply shows a series of event s tied to an empowered woman who takes what she wants and is willing to face the consequences that result,” he says.

“No one should judge how another makes ends meet. Keep the lights on,” Smoke added.

The rapper spoke about collaborating with fellow Inglewood native, Rae: “As creatives, we’re always a little excited to rattle the collective zeitgeist. The beauty of having Issa Rae involved as our lead exotic dancer, we hope the video accomplishes that. She’s a creative force who’s been disrupting the industry for nearly 10 years and we’re ecstatic she saw this as an opportunity to display her talent in a new light.”

Check out the video above and let us know what you think.