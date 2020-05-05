This weekend you can pull up at the Break the Monotony Block Party on May 9 and celebrate the music, style, and community of The Fresh Prince.



The virtual event will feature 60-minute live sets from several of the biggest DJs in the world (across all genres), including DJ D-Nice, Just Blaze, DJ Clark Kent, Bryan-Michael Cox, Neil Armstrong, Crespo, Dede Lovelace, Four Color Zack, Noodles, Mick, Pope, Craze, Venus X, DJ Puffy, Kayper, Bash, Andrea Vandall and a headlining set by DJ Jazzy Jeff.

The block party name is inspired by DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince’s lyrics from the 1991 smash single “Summertime.”



DJ Jazzy Jeff’s MC – Dayne Jordan – will host the block party via Instagram while each DJ goes live from their individual IG handles, plays music, and pays homage to the Fresh Prince. During the event, some DJs will spin at the same time giving a true festival-like experience.



As a part of the yearlong 30th-anniversary celebration of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Bel-Air Athletics is launching a new limited-edition collection – “Fresh Prince / Summertime.” The collection will be available at the newly-launched Fresh Prince online store (www.freshprince.com). The 10+ piece unisex collection is inspired by The Fresh Prince himself, Will Smith, and his starring role in the iconic program as well as his Grammy Award-winning music catalog with DJ Jazzy Jeff.

As part of the “Break the Monotony Block Party,” a percentage of sales from the new collection’s sales on May 9 will be donated to No Kid Hungry, which is helping provide consistent access to healthy meals for vulnerable children who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting school closures

“It’s humbling to see how The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and our music has transcended time and continued to shape pop culture,” said DJ Jazzy Jeff, who collaborated on the development of the new capsule. “Between this new collection and the block party, I hope we can come together during these trying times, celebrate culture, put smiles on people’s faces and raise money for an important cause.”

Visit www.freshprincestore.com and follow @freshprince to stay up to date with all things Fresh Prince.

The full “Break the Monotony Block Party” set schedule can be found below:

Start Time End Time Artist Name Instagram Handle 12 pm ET 1 pm ET Neil Armstrong @djneilarmstrong 1 pm ET 2 pm ET Kayper @kayperofficial 2 pm ET 3 pm ET Mick @mick 3 pm ET 4 pm ET DJ Jazzy Jeff @djjazzyjeff 4 pm ET 5 pm ET Craze @crazearoni 5 pm ET 6 pm ET Andrea Vandall @andreavandall 5:30 pm ET 6:30 pm ET Just Blaze @justblaze 6 pm ET 7 pm ET Bash @bashdj 6:30 pm ET 7:30 pm ET Venus X @venusx 7 pm ET 8 pm ET Pope @djpope 7:30 pm ET 8:30 pm ET Crespo @crespothedj 8 pm ET 9 pm ET DJ Puffy @deejaypuffy 8:30 pm ET 9:30 pm ET Four Color Zack @fourcolorzack 9 pm ET 10 pm ET Dede Lovelace @dedelovelace 9:30 pm ET 10:30 pm ET Bryan-Michael Cox @bryanmichaelcox 10 pm ET 11 pm ET DJ Clark Kent @djclarkkent 10:30 pm ET 11:30 pm ET Noodles @noodz 11 pm ET midnight DJ D-Nice @dnice