There’s not much public information about Doja Cat’s relationship with her father but according to the pop star, he’s estranged.

Doja recently met Whoopi Goldberg and told the veteran actress that she knows and co-starred with her father, Dumisani Dlamini, in Sarafina! “I’m just thinking about my dad ’cause he was in Sarafina! so seeing you and meeting you is like the craziest thing,” Doja told Whoopi.

The “Like That” artist added, “I didn’t get to meet him but you did,” and Whoopi was also taken aback by the coincidence. But Dlamini says that’s cap and claims he’s been trying to reconnect with her before she catapulted to stardom.

“I have been looking for my daughter as well,” he reportedly said. “You mustn’t forget these Americans. Americans will always want to have something to cause a stir so that she stays in the media and is talked about around the world.” Dumisani was also told about Doja meeting Whoopi Goldberg and mentioning that she doesn’t know him. He called it a “made-up thing.”

“I have tried to search for my baby and the company that runs her entertainment has been blocking me. They know that if I could get hold of her, maybe she will disappear from the picture… I know my daughter, wherever she is, is looking for me,” Dumisani added. He even claims that he had a previous conversation with Doja Cat. “She got hold of me. We spoke. We connected. Now, at this time when she is there and on top, she has to grab the whole world[‘s attention], especially in S.A. because she is a South African and her daddy is here. It’s a made-up thing.”