It’s a luxury to be able to still have an income during the COVID-19 pandemic. Millions of workers were laid off or furloughed as a direct result of the stay at home order that was put in place to flatten the curve of the virus. Gabrielle Union reveals that the entertainment industry is going through the same thing and Black entertainers are getting hit hard.

The actress spilled the tea during a social media interview when she was asked how is Black Hollywood thriving during the coronavirus pandemic. “For most certainly black entertainers, black ‘celebrities’ we don’t really…for all of the Oprahs and the people who have just a lot, a lot, a lot, a lot of money…most of us are one or two checks away from not having money to pay for all of our things, you know what I mean?”

A lot of people didn’t hesitate to point out Union’s combined net worth with her husband Dwayne Wade equals to over $100 million. However, she made it clear that she was speaking on Black Hollywood as a whole and not her own personal struggles. “DEFINITELY not comparing struggles. The question that was asked if you watch the whole thing was SPECIFICALLY about how this is impacting Hollywood/Black Hollywood. I have been at every level of the game so I speak from personal experience. That is all. But let’s discuss.”

Check out the clip from Gabrielle Union’s interview below:

