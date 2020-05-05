Have My Money By Monday: 50 Demands Money From BMF’s Southwest-T Following Early Prison Release

As previously reported, Black Mafia Family co-founder Terry “Southwest T” Flenory has been released from prison today(May 5), however, 50 Cent has allegedly already made it public knowledge that Big Meech’s brother owes him money.

Now, according to federal inmate records, Flenory was scheduled for release in 2032, however, due to COVID-19 concerns, he was released today; a whopping twelve years early.

So who complaining? Definitely not Fif, who sees this as a perfect time to ask the 50 year old former drug lord for his bread back.

Mr. Jackson has been working on a BMF-based television show slated for Starz since last year. More details about that venture are not available at this time. TheSource.com will update that situation as it develops.

