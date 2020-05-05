Nike is donating Air Zoom Pulse footwear to our everyday heroes on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic. Frontline healthcare workers in Barcelona, Berlin, Chicago, London, Los Angeles, Memphis, Milan, New York City, Paris, and across Belgium will receive Nike kicks.

The iconic sneaker brand will be tag-teaming with Sabrina Ionescu, the No. 1 overall WNBA draft pick for the New York Liberty; Joc Pederson, with the Los Angeles Dodgers; Casey Short, with the Chicago Red Stars; Ja Morant with the Memphis Grizzlies and other international Nike athletes to thank healthcare workers. The effort is from one athlete to another, demonstrating their physical and mental resilience in caring for our impact communities.



“It’s been so inspiring to see firsthand not only the bravery, but also the selflessness of our healthcare workers,” said Short, whose boyfriend is an ER resident. “Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for all that you’re doing and all that you’ve sacrificed.”



The donation of 32,500 pairs of Air Zoom Pulse will total $5.5 million bringing the COVID-19 response to over $25 million.

(OHSU/Kristyna Wentz-Graff)

The Nike Air Zoom Pulse was tested at the OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland, Oregon, which allowed the designer to tailor the shoe to the day-to-day efforts of the workers. An example fo the testing shows nurses walk four to five miles a shift while sitting for less than an hour.



The design attacks medical-worker-specific challenges, becoming comfortable for long stretches of standing and versatile enough to support emergency situations. The Pulse has a full-rubber outsole, a flexible drop-in midsole with Zoom Air heel unit and a heel fit so secure, it feels like a soft, snug hug

