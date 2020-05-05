The Obamas are set to deliver a message to the Class of 2020 for the nation’s High School seniors in a special called Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020.

The special will air on ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC on May 16, at 8 pm ET/PT/7 pm CT.

The virtual event is hosted by XQ Institute, The LeBron James Family Foundation, and The Entertainment Industry Foundation and they’re aiming to bring a joyful experience to those who were hoping to walk across the stage. Among those joining the Obamas are LeBron James, Malala Yousafzai, the Jonas Brothers, Yara Shahidi, Bad Bunny, Lena Waithe, Pharrell Williams, Megan Rapinoe, H.E.R., Ben Platt, and more.

Barack and Michelle Obama will also headline a YouTube Originals special, Dear Class of 2020. This virtual event is a celebration for graduates worldwide. BTS and Lady Gaga will also speak, with special appearances by Alicia Keys, Kelly Rowland, Kerry Washington, Chloe x Halle and Zendaya, and others.

“Graduation is a tradition that students and families look forward to and with the current state of the world, YouTube is lending some inspiration in the form of a virtual commencement,” said Susanne Daniels, Global Head of Content for YouTube. “We hope bringing together noteworthy, influential speakers along with performances from some of their favorite artists will provide encouragement for the students who have worked so hard to get here.”

They don’t always come when we call, but the Obamas always come on time. Barack shared how much he loves joining commencements in the Instagram post below. “I’ve always loved joining commencements––the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice. Even if we can’t get together in person this year, Michelle and I are excited to celebrate the nationwide Class of 2020 and recognize this milestone with you and your loved ones.”

Michelle followed up with a tear-jerking post expressing her sympathy for the Class of 2020.

To the #Classof2020, I know how hard you all have worked to make it to graduation. You’ve put in long hours studying. You’ve thrown yourself into extracurricular activities and after-school jobs. And you’ve done everything you can to be there for your friends through it all. Some of you will be the first in your families to graduate from high school or college, making this occasion all the more special. And I know that none of you imagined you would be closing this chapter of your life through a computer or phone screen. But I still want to make sure you still get the celebration you deserve. That’s why, through my @reachhigher Initiative, I’m working with @youtube Originals to host a special virtual graduation for you on June 6th. Whether you’re graduating from high school, college, or any other kind of school––we want you, your family, and all of your loved ones to be a part of this celebration. And we want to do this right for all of you, so I’ll be inviting some very special guests—including @BarackObama—to help ring in this momentous day. RSVP here bit.ly/RHGraduation and then tune in on June 6th at yt.be/classof2020. #ReachHigher

