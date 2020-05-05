The Obamas are set to deliver a message to the Class of 2020 for the nation’s High School seniors in a special called Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020.

The special will air on ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC on May 16, at 8 pm ET/PT/7 pm CT.

The virtual event is hosted by XQ Institute, The LeBron James Family Foundation, and The Entertainment Industry Foundation and they’re aiming to bring a joyful experience to those who were hoping to walk across the stage. Among those joining the Obamas are LeBron James, Malala Yousafzai, the Jonas Brothers, Yara Shahidi, Bad Bunny, Lena Waithe, Pharrell Williams, Megan Rapinoe, H.E.R., Ben Platt, and more.

Barack and Michelle Obama will also headline a YouTube Originals special, Dear Class of 2020. This virtual event is a celebration for graduates worldwide. BTS and Lady Gaga will also speak, with special appearances by Alicia Keys, Kelly Rowland, Kerry Washington, Chloe x Halle and Zendaya, and others.

Advertisement

“Graduation is a tradition that students and families look forward to and with the current state of the world, YouTube is lending some inspiration in the form of a virtual commencement,” said Susanne Daniels, Global Head of Content for YouTube. “We hope bringing together noteworthy, influential speakers along with performances from some of their favorite artists will provide encouragement for the students who have worked so hard to get here.”

They don’t always come when we call, but the Obamas always come on time. Barack shared how much he loves joining commencements in the Instagram post below. “I’ve always loved joining commencements––the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice. Even if we can’t get together in person this year, Michelle and I are excited to celebrate the nationwide Class of 2020 and recognize this milestone with you and your loved ones.”

Michelle followed up with a tear-jerking post expressing her sympathy for the Class of 2020.