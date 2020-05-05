Ever since the pandemic started back in March, OnlyFans has seen a rise in people signing up to the platform, which one rose after the surprise remix to Megan Thee Stallion “Savage.” On the remix, Beyoncé referenced the OnlyFans platform creating a spike of 15% increase.

“Hips Tiktok when I dance/On that Demon Time, she might start an OnlyFans.” Beyoncé

“In less than 24 hours since Megan Thee Stallion dropped her ‘Savage’ remix featuring Beyoncé, OnlyFans has seen a 15 percent spike in traffic,” a spokesperson for the site told The Daily Beast.