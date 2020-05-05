Actor Mario Lopez is bringing back the iconic Latin boy band Menudo in an all-new reality show he’s currently developing. The premise of the show will be a singing competition as Mario hunts down “the next Menudo” amongst today’s crop of talent.

While the show hasn’t been picked up by any major networks yet, producers are developing the competition at Universal Television Alternative Studios through Via Mar Productions. The project is born from a deal that Lopez struck to develop a range of content at Universal TV before making the switch from a host on NBCUniversal’s Access Hollywood.

Formed in Puerto Rico in 1977, Menudo (often dubbed the “Latino Jackson 5”) featured a young Ricky Martin, Draco Rosa, and other interchangeable members who sold 60 million copies of their 35 albums worldwide.

Lopez, who is Mexican, spoke on the project via his Instagram account on Thursday, stating that he’s “Thrillled about this project, we’re making music history. Stay tuned…”

