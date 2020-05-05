It’s the Mexican Folk-G-Funk Rap fusion we didn’t know we needed. As if the legendary Snoop D-O-Double-G couldn’t diversify his catalog a bit more, the West coast smooth spitter linked up with Banda Sinaloense de Sergio Lizarraga, also known as Banda MS, for the what will surely become the summer banger “Que Maldicion.” Long-awaited by fans after he announced his plans to work together last year, Snoop has said that a song with the regional Mexican stars is a lifetime dream come true.

The romantic cut was released along with an animated music video and has already been unpacked by rap lyric interpreters on Rap Genius. The Dogfather’s love for Mexican music and culture is apparent as he goes off in Spanglish — you know, English meets Spanish — about missing a special someone all song long.

Snoop is scheduled to perform at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, Canada with Banda MS in July, but hasn’t announced if the event will be canceled or postponed yet due to the Covid-19 lockdown measures currently in place. We certainly hope to see this beautifully culturally blended jam on the live stage soon.