Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams was robbed over the weekend in Los Angeles.

According to multiple reports, Williams was not injured and is doing fine.

Williams checked into an Airbnb home in Los Angeles on Saturday, and shortly afterward, three intruders broke through the back door.

As first reported by TMZ Sports, they did not display a weapon, the report stated. Williams and his guests complied, giving the suspects about $1,000.

Williams called the Los Angeles Police Department, which is investigating the incident. The suspects currently have not been located.

Williams, 28, will be entering his third season with the Chiefs. He starred in the team’s Super Bowl run, scoring six touchdowns in the playoffs, including two in Super Bowl LIV Feb. 2 in Miami.

He played college football at Oklahoma and was signed by the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in 2014.