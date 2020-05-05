Marshawn Lynch revealed to ESPN that he could be making a return to the NFL this upcoming season. Lynch told ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt that his agent has been speaking with his former team the Seattle Seahawks about a possible return.

“My agent has been in talks with Seattle so like I said we’ll see what happens,” Beast Mode said on SportsCenter. The 1x Super Bowl champion retired in 2015 before making his return to football to play for his hometown team the Oakland Raiders.

Lynch made a brief return to the Seahawks last season after a string of injuries to the team’s RBs forced Seattle to hit the free agency. He received 12 carries last season and scored a touchdown.

The 34-year-old doesn’t seem so hell-bent on returning to football emphasizing in the interview “if it happens it happens… I’m living good.”

Since his initial retirement, the future Hall of Famer seems to have made the NFL work for him having only returned the first time to play in his hometown.