When the NBA resumes play at some point this year, Kevin Durant could be joining in that action.

In an interview with Newshub in New Zealand, Nets general manager Sean Marks provided a status update on Durant, and by doing so, didn’t rule out Durant for the rest of the season.

“That’s a $110m question,” Marks said. “In all seriousness, we’ve tried not to talk about his timeline a lot. He knows his body better than anybody. Our performance team and training staff have done a tremendous job getting him to this point, but I just don’t know how coming out of this pandemic will affect anybody, let alone Kevin.

“When you’ve got enough invested in a player like Kevin, we’re never going to push him to come back. When the timing is right, he’ll be 100 percent when he gets on the court. I can tell you this though — before the pandemic, he looked like Kevin Durant and that’s a good thing.”

A return from Durant would certainly provide the Nets with a big boost heading into the postseason. As things stood before the season was suspended the Nets were in the seventh seed in the East, in position to face off against the defending champion Toronto Raptors in the first round.

Without Kyrie Irving for the rest of the season, what would Durant’s motivation to return now actually be?