Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is predicting big things in 2020. The star is currently rehabilitating from offseason surgery.

Beckham spoke in a video posted to his YouTube channel Monday.

“Right now what I’m trying to do is hit the reset button,” said Beckham. “Being able to just get everything fixed. Shoulder, arms, back, everything aligned, functional, moving properly, so I can begin training to be ready for the season.

“I would honestly say this is probably going to be one of my best seasons. Bigger, stronger, faster — this is my time.”

On January 21st, Beckham underwent surgery to address a hip and groin injury. It slowed him down throughout one of his worst seasons last year.

“So last year I was training in June and July, and I was kind of just feeling stuff around the groin area, abs and stuff like that,” he said. “My third week of training camp, I tear a little piece of my ab. So before the season, I kind of had the hernia thing going on. Sports hernia is what they call it. End up at the end of the season, torn abductor, torn rectus abdominis on the right.

“So pretty much, I was just f—ed up the whole year. I really didn’t try and say anything about it. Probably one of the worst surgeries I’ve ever had. Recovery’s going well. Guess I’m really just trying to put my body back together. I’ve been playing for 23 years, so for me, I’m trying to put it all back together in seven months.”

Last season, Beckham posted the worst statistical season of his career, except for his injury-shortened one with the New York Giants in 2017.

He struggled to develop chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield amid recording more than 1,000 yards receiving. He ended up with only four touchdown grabs as the Browns went 6-10 to extend the NFL’s longest playoff drought to 18 years.

Soon as the season ended many believed Beckham would be traded. However, the Browns general manager Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski have maintained that Beckham is in Cleveland’s plans for 2020 and beyond.