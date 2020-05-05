Teachers are the world’s “unsung heroes that help shape the future generations” as William Daniels says in the video below.

It’s National Teacher Day today (May 5th) and E! News got a message from the beloved actor, better known as Mr. Feeny on Boy Meets World, thanking teachers for their work that goes unnoticed and underpaid.

“I’m here to encourage you to show some appreciation for the unsung heroes that help shape the future generations,” the actor says in the exclusive video above. “Our teachers provide us with so much. They’re there for you in your formative years, supply the knowledge you need to take on the world and even give you unsolicited advice from behind the fence in their backyard. I’m talking to you, Mr. Matthews.”

“So thank your teachers today and every day and remember, as much as you learn from them, they learn from you,” Daniels adds. “As my final piece of teacherly advice, believe in yourselves, dream, try, do good. I love you all. Class dismissed.”

Mr. Feeny came right in time with this message because school doors have been closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, and teachers have been going above and beyond to bring the full teaching experience to their digital screens.