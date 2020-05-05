The Weeknd has one of the best selling albums in the country, just topped the Billboard Hot 100 and more, so what’s next, how about taking over American Dad?



The “Blinding Lights” singer co-wrote and starred in the new episode fo the animated comedy. During the episode, titled “A Starboy Is Born,” The Weeknd released a new song titled “American Dad!- The Weeknd’s Dark Secret.“



If you missed it, you can watch the episode on TBS on May 11 at 10:30 pm local time and ADULT SWIM May 10 at 9:30 pm and 1:30 am local time.

X