Three 6 Mafia was an undeniable force to be reckoned with during their prime. But just like every other musical group in history, internal issues caused them to disband. Crunchy Black was the first one to part ways and he finally explained why.

“I’ll say this to you because I never said this to nobody. It was a lot of foul shit going on Vlad, you know what I’m sayin’? Paul and Juicy were the business people of the label I was on,” Crunchy explained before detailing that they’d travel back and forth from New York to Los Angeles and stay in high-end hotels. “They would make me put my own incidentals and all kinds of other slick shit they was doing at the time. And I couldn’t figure out why they was doing me like that.”

“It’s a lot of shit that kind of knocked me and made me feel some type of way. If I beat a n***a up for you, Vlad. C’mon, you can’t look out for me?” He continued. “I felt like they was doing a lot of sh*t that I didn’t feel like was cool at the time but like I said, could’ve just been me, Vlad… I could’ve talked it out. Me and Paul was real cool. I could’ve pulled Paul to the side and talked to him about it. But I didn’t do that. I did what a lot of people do. Let they mind take control.”

Check out Crunchy Black’s interview below:

