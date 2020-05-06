50 Cent spoke with Van Lathan about his new book Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter on Tuesday night but the conversation would shift to his son, Marquise Jackson.



Fif would detail despite not being in his life, Marquise had everything he didn’t have due to over $1 million in child support.



“It is sad, it’s a sad situation,” 50 said. “When you pray for success, you don’t necessarily pray for the things that come with it. It’s no such thing as success without jealousy without envy or entitlement.



“I didn’t think that success would cost me my firstborn but it’s the situation it is. Like, my grandfather used to say, ‘If it rattles like a snake and slithers like a snake, is it a snake or do you need to be bit?'”

Marquise had some words for 50 last week after the rapper joked about accepting 6ix9ine before his own son.



“I just woke up I had a long day on the Gram yesterday. I didn’t get a chance to hop in the most gangsta live ever,” Marquise said.



He would go on to play the clip where 50 said he would claim Tekashi first.



“Did he just say he would claim a rat?,” Marquise said. “Aw nah, I don’t want no part of that cheese y’all eating over there big fella.”