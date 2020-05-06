In his forever beef with Ja Rule, 50 Cent also let Irv Gotti know he isn’t exempt. After 50 hit Big T for some cash owed and set a deadline for Monday, he would double down and call out Irv Gotti.



“You best be coming with that bread you borrowed from Big T in Encino you sucker ass nigga,” 50 wrote. “You didn’t got see him or put nothing on his books. Yeah he home now so you can stretch out to him or get stretched.”

Southwest T, one of the leaders of the Black Mafia Family, is currently out of prison on serving home confinement due to COVID-19 concerns. Efforts are currently underway to also have Big Meech released. You can see Fif’s message to T here.