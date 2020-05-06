Mexican boxing phenom Canelo Alvarez and Matthew McConaughey have joined forces against the COVID-19 pandemic by emphasizing the importance of wearing masks and face coverings entirely in Spanish.

The championship athlete and Academy Award-winning actor took to their social media accounts last week to share their very own public service announcement, dubbed El Corona en la Lona, catering to Spanish speakers with English subtitles provided as well.

Jesse Parker Stowell, a spokesperson for Parker Phoenix PR says the company wanted to reach the Spanish-language community during this time of crisis. The video message comes after LULAC, or the League of United Latin American Citizens, also launched their #AyudaEnEspanol campaign with a similar goal.

McConaughey decided to get involved when the mayor of Austin, Texas expressed concerns that valuable information wasn’t getting to the Spanish population due to language barriers. He also created another PSA recently, Badass Bandito Bandana which urged the community to mask up with the help of his nonprofit the Just Keep Livin Foundation.

With many viewers impressed by Matthew’s Spanish speaking and accent, him and Canelo together continue to urge people to protect themselves and others in their communities by wearing a mask or staying home as much as possible.