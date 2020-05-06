The legend of Charlie Wilson grows. From his days as the lead singer of The Gap Band to his current status as a solo hitmaker, Wilson continues to run up the score.



Wilson’s latest single “Forever Valentine” is now his seventh No. 1 single on the Adult R&B Songs chart. The song made a leap to the top from No. 3, Billboard reports.



The song is co-written and co-produced by Bruno Mars and make Charlie Wilson the first artist to top the chart in each of the last three decades.

The first run to the top as with “Charlie Last Name: Wilson” in 2005, followed by “There Goes My Baby” in 2009. He would then rack up four more in 2010 including “You Are,” “My Love Is All I Have,” I’m Blessed,” and “Chills.”



“I am so happy and proud of ‘Forever Valentine,'” Wilson said to Billboard. “Bruno had the vision and we always wanted to work together musically. To have a No. 1 song in May with ‘Valentine’ in the title proves what we set out to accomplish in this record. It is actually an ‘Anti-Valentine’s Day’ love song because we want you to celebrate love not just on Valentine’s Day but every day.“



Congrats to Uncle Charlie from The Source.