It’s no secret that The Last Dance is a hit. Every Sunday millions of viewers have tuned in for an escape from coronavirus coverage and to wrap up their weekends with some 90s basketball glory. Now ESPN will push forward and release three more documentaries early.



Expect for your TV screen to soon be able to see ESPN docs on Lance Armstrong, Bruce Lee, and the homer battle of Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa.



The upcoming documentaries will also air on Sundays at the conclusion of The Last Dance. The two-part documentary, Lance, will be the first one to start, airing on May 24 and May 31. It will be followed by Be Water on Bruce Lee and wrapping with Long Gone Summer on the two homers sluggers on June 14.



“It’s a great feeling to bring three more epic documentary projects to sports fans who so need it right now,” Libby Geist, Executive Producer and Vice President of Films and Original Content, said. “Moving up these films is no easy task, but it’s absolutely worth the effort to get them on the air for audiences to experience together. It’s a mix of fascinating topics, compelling characters and some of the absolute best storytelling our team has cranked out. The whole ESPN Films team is working hard to entertain fans while we wait for live sports to return and give them a distraction while we go through these hard times.”



Episodes 7 & 8 of The Last Dance is set to air this coming Sunday.

X