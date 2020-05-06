In the last few months, the world has shut down, ripping us from social gatherings, daily routines, and regulated income. The results have been uncanny. The vast majority has suffered a whirlwind of emotions and uncertainty. Suddenly social status and tax brackets are no longer viewed as a hierarchy and no one is spared from contracting this virus. It is as if the universe has slammed their fist down on the reset button of life.

Our once idolized musicians, athletes, actresses\actors, and influencers have been demoted and replaced in our hearts by essential workers, healthcare staff, and charitable persons. However, there is a chance for brands to shift gears and seize the opportunity to connect back with their audience.



With many canceled concerts, events, shows, games etc. We are left with much idle time and a captive social audience…. Did that lightbulb just flick on in your head? That is the creative formula to productivity.

How can one utilize this downtime to their advantage and benefit of its audience?

Argumentatively some may say this is immoral to try “capitalize” on a pandemic, but I am not suggesting promoting or endorse anything for profit. What I am suggesting is, influencers and celebrities take this chance to display their empathic and humane side. Entertain us, bring joy back into these heavily dark clouded times. Shed light and hope. Perhaps this will get them back into our good graces of heroism.

A recent predicament, I suggested to an artist friend of mine to make a donation to essential workers on behalf of their foundation. Which they did, without involving the press. Now, that was a testament of their good-hearted nature, to just do it from the goodness of their heart. However, the publicist in me was frustrated that we did not bring awareness to this. Now the disconnect was, the celebrity thought it would have looked like they did it for “clout” – now usually I would agree, but I think now more than ever, we need more positive media, we need to know influential persons are stepping up and we need to encourage others to do the same. We can not afford to be ignorant at this time and seek out their “ulterior motives”

Now this opportunity may not be feasible for all talent, most of us are feeling the financial burden and donations may not be an option.

Here are some ideas, artists and influencers can do to “give back” during this time

Interact with Fans: Go live on instagram, create engagement with discussions on twitter, open your doors (virtually) and allow your audience to see you’re quarantined life. Reassure that we are all in this together. Promotion: Have a new single? New Blog? Now is an ideal time to promote your work. Take advantage of the audience at your fingertips and their feedback. They will appreciate the entertainment and your insights would certainly benefit. Be innovative! I’ve seen a lot of public figures get creative during this crisis, and it’s created joy during this hardships. From DJ’s offering from Live parties on IG, to people making masks in their home and delivering to shelters, creating challenges on Tik Tok. This is an incredible time to innovative and inventive.

If you have a company or endorse products, now may not the seem the most appropriate time to seek substantial financial gain – but perhaps make some tweaks. Offer discounted products, pay at a later time – target items that would be useful during a crisis whether it be customized masks, loungewear for sale or products that promote good nutrition. Also use this time to connect with your clients and staff. Words and posts of reassurance and empathy builds better rapport and comes across more genuine than greed. Donate: Now I know I mentioned earlier, this may not be feasible for some, but if you can, you should do it. A donation of some pizzas to your local hospital, grocery contribution to the needy, mask and glove supplies for the homeless etc… Any contribution small or big goes a long way. The debate about promoting this act is on the fence with most people, however I don’t think now is a bad time to showcase positive acts of kindness. With all the distressing news we deal with all day, it would be a breath of fresh air to see something positive. We can only hope this will reinforce and encourage others to do the same.

As the earth resets, humans should too. This lockdown gives us the greatest gift we cannot buy, which is time. Time we can invest in ourselves. Take this opportunity to reset, refocus, and rebrand. Do you want to build your fanbase? Do you want to launch a new product? Is there a project you’ve been procrastinating on? Maybe something more personal like nurturing your relationships or investing more into your self-care – physically, nutritionally and spiritually. I find the best coping mechanism is to have a goal.



I see endless opportunities for individuals and brands to gain during this crisis. Consult with your friends, family, and team on how you can keep positive and productive amid the chaos. Food for thought: this pandemic will go down in history, and what you’ve contributed and accomplished during this time, will be an eternal landmark of your story and career. It will speak volumes of your brand and personal character.



You are the author of your life, narrate this chapter as a memorable and celebrated one.