‘Insecure’ Season 5 is Already in the Works With Virtual Writers Room

‘Insecure’ Season 5 is Already in the Works With Virtual Writers Room

Insecure was renewed for season 5 and although production has been shut down amid the global coronavirus pandemic, that’s not slowing down the writer’s room.

Issa Rae shared a screenshot of the virtual writer’s room, which included the writers and showrunner, Prentice Penny. “Back to work for @insecurehbo Season 5 #insecurehbo,” Issa wrote.

The Inglewood native has her plate full with a few projects outside of her hit HBO series. She executive produced and guest-starred in A Black Lady Sketch Show, and in 2020 she also executive produced and starred in The Love Birds alongside actor, Kumail Nanjiani.

We’re only a few episodes in and fans are already predicting that Issa and her onscreen ex-boyfriend, Lawrence (Jay Ellis), will get back together. Do you think the fourth season of Insecure will end with the rekindling of the former love?

Advertisement