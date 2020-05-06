While his brother and co-founder of the infamous Black Mafia Family Southwest T was granted an early release yesterday, Big Meech will still be sitting in federal prison, despite the concerns of the spread of Coronavirus in correctional facilities.

According to the DetroitNews.com, U.S. District Judge David Lawson denied the request by Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory for early release, saying that Meech’s request was “premature” because the feds have yet to respond to his request.

Feds argue that Meech should not be afforded the same luxury as his little brother Terry Flenory because of his disciplinary record while in prison, being written up for possession of a cell phone and possession of a weapon.

The 51-year-old former drug kingpin argues that he’s more susceptible to falling victim to COVID-19 due to his age and health conditions, which include hypertension and heart trouble.

