Since the split of Destiny Child, Kelly Rowland has continued to bless her fans with hits like “Ice,” “Motivation,” and her most recent single, “Coffee.” In an interview with the Associated Press, The Grammy-winning singer shares her new management deal with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation entertainment company. The singer also touched on her album that she plans to release in the near future.

“I’m very excited about this album. I’m excited for the fact that the years that it took me to find tempo,” she explained. “The whole album’s not up-tempo, but I’m excited to share my tempo. I feel like I always had mids and slower records but yeah, I’m ready to dance. Especially when we come out of all this, we need to dance.”

The singer told AP that she is an independent artist and briefly explained her new management deal with Roc Nation. “It’s family and it just happened. It just really happened to work and it’s working out really well so far,” she mentioned. “My team, I have a great team. It’s not to say I didn’t have a great team before, I had a great team before. You evolve, you move on and that’s really it and Roc Nation is home now.” Rowland also adds that she just needs to squeeze in one more song before the album will be fully complete.

Although coronavirus has affected the release of the singer’s new album, Rowland promises the album will still release this year.

