To celebrate the release of the deluxe version of Lil Baby’s chart-topping record, My Turn, Amazon Music today debuted a new interview with the Atlanta-bred rapper filmed before a surprise concert at Booker T. Washington High School, Lil Baby’s high school.
At the event, Lil Baby played a surprise set of new music before announcing he was donating $150,000 to establish a new scholarship for the high school. The My Turn Scholarship was established with the support of Amazon Music’s Rap Rotation, Quality Control, Wolfpack Global, and Motown Records.
In the interview, the rapper discusses his time at the high school and what it meant to him to return to his high school. He also discusses the importance of giving back and his hope that his scholarship will help inspire students, saying “when their time comes, it’s going to be their time—it’s my turn to get a scholarship, my turn to go to college, my turn to be a new leader of the world.”