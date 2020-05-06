Ron Artest became Metta World Peace in the middle of his NBA career only to become Panda Friend and abort that name. World Peace has once again changed his name, this time to Metta Sandiford-Artest.



What made the adjustment? The former NBA star is back to his original name and hyphenating with Sandiford, his wife’s name.



The change was revealed during Inside the Green Room with Danny Green. The former Laker told the current swingman the name change was to show love to his wife, Maya Sandiford.



“My name now is ‘Metta Sandiford-Artest.’ I actually took my wife’s last and added it to mine,” he said.



This name is one that he seems to be more proud of. In the past, Metta said his first name change took some time to get used to.



“The first game that I had with ‘World Peace,’ I was like, ‘This is the dumbest thing ever. I was coming off of the bench at that time, in 2011, and they say, ‘Metta World Peace!’ And I remember not wanting to take off my warm up,” he said.



You can catch the full conversation below.

