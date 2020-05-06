According to several confirmed reports, Nas and his brother Jungle’s artist Queensbridge native Kiing Shooter passed away this week from complications due to Coronavirus. He was 24 years old.

Shooter, whose real name is William Daniels, contracted the virus after being hospitalized for liver issues. Williams posted a photo of himself on Instagram in a hospital bed along with the caption “This Can’t Be Life 🤦🏾‍♂️I Said Henny Was Stronger Than The Rona I Ain’t Kno It Was That Strong 🤦🏾‍♂️ No More Drinkin For Me 🙅🏾‍♂️.”

Shooter recently signed to Nas’ Street Dreams Records and collaborated with Dave East on several projects, including the recently released “No Turnin’ Bacc”.