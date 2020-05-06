It has been almost three months since the untimely death of Brooklyn rapper, Pop Smoke. In February, the 20-year-old rapper was murdered during a home invasion in Los Angeles, CA. There is no doubt that he was on his way to superstardom following the release of his first two projects, Meet The Woo and its sequel, Meet The Woo 2. The latter featured Fivio Foreign, Quavo, A Boogie With Da Hoodie, Lil Tjay, and more.

Early today Pop Smoke’s family and manager, Steven Victor, issued a joint statement about any new releases.

Many looked to Pop Smoke to be the next rising star in New York Hip-Hop while leading the Brooklyn Drill movement. Following his shocking death, 50 Cent announced that he would work to complete Pop Smoke’s first posthumous album, calling on Roddy Ricch, Drake, Chris Brown and more to be apart of it. There is no word whether or not Victor and Pop’s family will work with 50 to honor his commitment just yet. Pop Smoke looked at the G-Unit CEO as a mentor. Fif spoke of the fallen rapper in a positive light as well.

Steven Victor took to his Instagram story to share a post from a Pop Smoke fan page. According to the post, his Pop’s first posthumous song will come on Friday.

