SOURCE SPORTS: First Look at Kevin Durant’s Basketball Documentary ‘BASKETBALL COUNTY: In The Water’

Kevin Durant is proud to be from Prince George’s County, Maryland and he wants the world to know it.

The basketball phenom produced a documentary, BASKETBALL COUNTY: In The Water. It details how his section of Maryland, along the D.C. border, produces top basketball talent.

Durant plays executive producer, along with partner Rich Kleiman. The deep dive into the history of the DMV. It also offers an examination into how this area has produced more elite basketball players than anywhere else.

The clip exemplifies the strong, long-lasting competitive edge that comes with growing up in Prince George’s County.

It features commentary from Durant, a 10-time NBA All-Star and two-time NBA Champion, plus other accomplished NBA stars including Jeff Green, Walt Williams, Steve Francis and Adrian Dantley who recount how they were introduced and rooted to the game at a young age.

SHOWTIME Sports has released a first look at the upcoming documentary which premieres Friday, May 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.