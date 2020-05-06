Jadeveon Clowney wants the world and the NFL to know one thing: He’s healthy and ready to work.

“I don’t know if people think I’m hurting because of what I went through because of the core [injury] or because [of injuries] in previous years,” Clowney told Fox 26 in Houston on Tuesday. “But I just want to let people know I’m ready, and I’m gonna be ready to go whenever the time comes.”

Free agent DE Jadeveon Clowney (@clownejd) working at @PlexAthlete in Houston: “Whoever I sign with is gonna get the best version of me..I know what I got to do to get where I need to get.” (Hasn’t ruled out the @Seahawks): “I love Seattle..I love everybody on the coaching staff” pic.twitter.com/Al0dbbKQcG — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) May 6, 2020

Clowney is the star defensive end who played for the Seattle Seahawks last season. He thought that when free agency opened over six weeks ago, he would be on a team.

However, after being “fed up” with the lack of progress, Clowney said he has since taken a step back and operated without urgency.

“I’ve got a few [offers], but the process for me is really just weighing my options and taking my time. I ain’t in no rush right now. I know with what’s going on right now in the world, with the coronavirus and everything, it’s a slow process until teams really can see me and see what I got and give me physicals and everything.

“So I ain’t in no rush. I’m just waiting on the right opportunity and the right timing for me.”

Clowney has stayed focus on his rehab from core muscle surgery which began two weeks after the procedure and is four weekly sessions.

“I’m working. I’m staying ahead of schedule and working, and I’m going to be ready to go when training camp starts,” he said.

Although he doesn’t know where he will land, Clowney is open to a return to Seattle.

“I love Seattle. I love everybody on the coaching staff. I wouldn’t trade those guys in. I hope we can work something out.”

Both Seahawks GM John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll have said they haven’t closed the door on bringing back Clowney.

According to reports, Clowney was seeking a deal averaging $21 million per season. He dropped his asking price to around $17 million to $18 million per season last month.