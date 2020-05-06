“Let’s get this party started.”

Tekashi 6ix9ine is ready for the public to see and hear him. The Brooklyn rapper was released slightly over a month ago from prison after serving less than his original 2-year sentence. Since his release, he has utilized social media with subtlety. The 23-year-old rapper has popped up in the comments section of Tory Lanez’ Quarantine Radio, the Shaderoom as well as under DJ Akademik’s posts. During a recent interview, 50 Cent denied any future associated with 6ix9ine in the future. In true 6ix9ine fashion, he responded by trolling his former industry father’s alleged parenting history.

6ix9ine responds to 50 Cent saying he wouldn’t work with him 👀 pic.twitter.com/kSyL3XdMDl — RapTV (@raptvcom) April 30, 2020

Due to all events that has transpired over the last 18 months, everything Tekashi 6ix9ine does will be deemed newsworthy until further notice.

Last week he took to Instagram to prep the public for a May 8th release. There’s no speculation on what exactly the rainbow-colored hair rapper will premiere, but it is certainly gaining a lot of buzz. In addition, 6ix9ine will celebrate his birthday on Friday, May 8th as well.

