WWE is giving legendary superstar The Undertaker a Michael Jordan-adjacent documentary series. Where MJ had The Last Dance, Taker will get The Last Ride, pulling the title from one of his signature moves.



Undertaker: The Last Ride is a documentary mini-series that will appear on the WWE Network and cover the “three years in the career of The Phenom.”



The title would seem to allude to retirement for the wrestler, however, no such announcement was made. Undertaker recently competed at Wrestlemania 36 against AJ Styles. The first episode will kick off with The Undertaker taking a loss to Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 33 and go forth from there for the next five Sundays.

The full trailer for Undertaker: #TheLastRide is HERE.



