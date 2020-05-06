A new video has emerged of the killing of a 25-year-old jogger in Brunswick, Georgia. The altercation took place in February when a former police officer and his son attacked and eventually shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery who was unarmed.

In the video, Arbery is seen jogging when former Officer Gregory McMichael and his son Travis McMichael’s truck is idle blocking the victim from going further. Arbery is seen tussling with what is reportedly the younger McMichael over the shotgun. According to a CNN report, Travis was ultimately the one who shot and killed Arbery.

Neither McMichael has been charged with a crime since the February 23rd shooting but a Grand Jury is expected to decide the fate of the attackers who claim to have acted in self-defense.

The McMichael’s claim that Arbery looked like a suspect in a series of break-ins that happened in the area. Gregory McMichael claims he saw the same man previously with his hands in his pants as if he had a weapon.

Grand Jury cases have been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak, but the attorney for the Arbery family has called for the father and son to be held in police custody until the Grand Jury can proceed.