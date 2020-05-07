An exclusive report from TMZ says that the restaurants owned by 2 Chainz in ATL have reopened its doors, and according to Tit himself, the customers have very little concern for social distancing.

After some resistance from Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms and other supporters of the stay-at-home mandates, the Escobar Restaurant and Tapas locations fully opened back up Tuesday . An Escobar spokesperson said that they’re operating under new guidelines to protect against COVID-19.

The spokesperson claims that some new safety precautions include sections being limited to 4 people or less, ALL food served in a to-go box, masks and gloves provided if requested, and customers being instructed to wash their hands in the restrooms as soon as they enter. DJs haven’t returned yet, but they’re using playlists and customers are still allowed to dance.

Last week, it was reported that Escobar would remain closed even as other non-essential businesses in Georgia were allowed to reopen per Governor Kemp’s orders.

