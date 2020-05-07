Jason Whitlock has long been viewed as the biggest sellout in the Black community. Whitlock’s track record of criticizing and denigrating Black athletes has placed the Speak For Yourself host in the dog house with African-Americans who have heard him speak on social issues.

Whitlock is now going at LeBron James after the future Hall of Famer posted an image of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black shooting victim with the caption in part reading “We’re literally hunted everyday/everytime.”

Whitlock took issue with LeBron’s statement and responded on social media prompting Black Twitter to clapback at the Sports analyst.

This isn't helpful. It's twitter trolling. It's using this man's tragedy to build a brand as more outspoken than Michael Jordan. There are all kinds of ways to draw attention to this tragedy. Suggesting that we are hunted everyday/every time is just shit-stirring. https://t.co/zLPICaCKuA — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) May 6, 2020

Back to our regular scheduled programming pic.twitter.com/Ez1u2KCQ0O — J.R. (@HennySkyWalker) May 7, 2020

When FS1 needs to attack Bron’s (and other black athletes) character for content, they call on Jason Whitlock. It is known. — Vinay Killawala (@vkillem) May 7, 2020

Let's be clear. Jason Whitlock is a puppet of white supremacist execs at ESPN & Fox Sports, who prop him up to be a professional punching bag. So when Jason parrots anti-Black talking points FOR his bosses, they can use his tubby ass as a shield to hide from criticisms of racism https://t.co/rXyyn6TepF — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) May 7, 2020

Jason Whitlock hates his own people and that’s why he’ll never come around to see why it’s important for athletes to speak out on issues that affect black people — Griselda Records A&R (@el_budget) May 6, 2020

Nice to see Jason Whitlock staying on brand… pic.twitter.com/0DA2hH2UoL — P. (@DesPSmith) May 7, 2020

If you don’t know who Jason Whitlock is, he’s been on the record attacking Serena Williams as a fat “underachiever,” whose accomplishments mirror Paris Hilton’s. He has said that LeBron James was too rich to be affected by racism after vandals spray-painted the N-Word on his Brentwood home, and has constantly trolled Colin Kaepernick for his activism.

Jason Whitlock really tried to say LeBron was thinking about showing he is more socially conscious than MJ when he tweeted about that man being murdered



there's so much wrong there I don't even know where to begin — Robert (@JRAMNOTTHAGOAT) May 7, 2020

Can we all agree Jason Whitlock is a Trash person???? — Daren G. (@dgvi21) May 7, 2020