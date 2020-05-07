Georgia Bureau of Investigation has announced the arrest of 64-year-old Gregory McMichael and his son 34-year-old Travis McMichael for the death of Ahmaud Arbery. Both men have been charged with murder and aggravated assault. Both men were arrested and booked into Glynn County Jail.



The report from the GBI reads Arbery was in the Satilla Shores neighborhood of Brunswick, GA when both men approved him with firearms leading to the younger McMichael shooting and killing Arbery.



District Attorney Tom Durden requested the GBI to investigate the death, which launched on May 6. Additional details state the Glynn County Police Department (GCPD) requested that the GBI investigate allegations of threats against GCPD and individuals involved in the active investigation on April 29. The video showing the murder was publicly released don May 5.



This story will be updated

BREAKING: Gregory & Travis McMichael, the two white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery as Arbery was jogging, have been arrested.



On @NewsHour tonight, Arbery's father & his father's lawyer told me they believe the 25-year-old black man was murdered. https://t.co/BfWK902Ozr https://t.co/Qghf5b3wFR — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) May 8, 2020

IMPORTANT CONTEXT: Gregory McMichael & Travis McMichael have both been charged w/ murder & aggravated assault.



But, Ahmaud Arbery's family believes a third man, William R. Bryan, should also be charged. Bryan tried to “block” Arbery in w/ his own vehicle & filmed the shooting. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) May 8, 2020