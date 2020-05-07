DMX Says He Will Only Do VERZUZ Battle with JAY-Z

DMX Says He Will Only Do VERZUZ Battle with JAY-Z

Since quarantine started, we have had many verzuz hit battles with legends like Babyface, Johnta Austin, Terry Riley, Ne-Yo, and more. We would like to thank Timbaland and Swizz Beatz for curating such a tremendous platform for us to learn who produced the greatest hits through our times in the era of good music.

DMX is one of the legends in his prime. We know you know the Ruff Ryder era back in the early 2000s. He was on Drink Champs Podcast and expressed that he wants to do a hit for hit battle with Jay-Z with no hesitation.

Who do you guys have on winning? What are your predictions?

Advertisement