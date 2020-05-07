Quibi has released the trailer for the documentary on the end of the run for Donald Sterling as the owner of the Los Angeles Clippers. The film is titled blackballed and is directed by Michael Jacobs who breaks down the five-day span of the 2014 NBA playoffs that ousted the owner from the NBA.

Appearing in the film are starting backcourt for the Clippers at the time, Chris Paul and JJ Redick, along with Center DeAndre Jordan, head coach Doc Rivers and NBA commissioner Adam Silver. In addition, some of the biggest names from the worlds of sports, politics, business and media will speak on the incident.

BLACKBALLED is directed by Michael Jacobs and executive produced by Chris Gary and Ryan Simon, Sam Widdoes and Peter Cambor for District 33, Will Packer and Kelly Smith for Will Packer Media, and James Widdoes.

Premieres on May 18 only on Quibi.

